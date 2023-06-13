AAP leader opposes fee hike in HAU

Hisar, June 12
Senior vice-president of the state unit of the AAP, Anurag Dhanda, has opposed the fee hike of up to 150 per cent in Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar. In a statement, the AAP leader demanded that the hike be rolled back and alleged that there was a conspiracy to deprive poor students of education.
Stating that the AAP extended its support to students, he said on the one hand, the fees of all courses had been doubled, and on the other hand, the scholarship for PhD had been reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline