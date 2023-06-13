AAP leader opposes fee hike in HAU

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 12

Senior vice-president of the state unit of the AAP, Anurag Dhanda, has opposed the fee hike of up to 150 per cent in Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar. In a statement, the AAP leader demanded that the hike be rolled back and alleged that there was a conspiracy to deprive poor students of education.

Stating that the AAP extended its support to students, he said on the one hand, the fees of all courses had been doubled, and on the other hand, the scholarship for PhD had been reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4,000.