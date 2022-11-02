AAP leader says party ‘ignores’ workers, joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 1

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of ignoring old party workers, Anshul Aggarwal, who contested the 2019 Assembly election from Ambala City on the AAP ticket, quit the party and joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Anshul, along with his supporters, was welcomed by Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel into the party fold.

Anshul said, “I joined the AAP in 2012, contested the 2019 Assembly election, and have always worked to strengthen the party in the city. But after some big names joined the AAP, the party started ignoring old workers. Those, who have worked hard for the party, are being continuously ignored and sidelined. Those, who joined the party recently, especially after the Punjab elections are being given priority and key posts. Even in the zila parishad elections, majority of tickets have been given to those, who joined the AAP a few months back.”

“We started our struggle against wrong policies of the Congress. Now, a number of Congress leaders are running the AAP. There are many old workers and leaders, who have been sidelined and they will join the BJP in the coming days,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel said, “Those, who do superficial and non-serious type of politics have no future in the Indian and Haryana politics. People are coming out of the illusion created by the AAP. The BJP is right place for the hardworking people and they will get the due respect here.”