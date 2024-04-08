AAP leaders observe fast against Kejri’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 7

AAP activists led by party’s state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Gupta today observed a fast at Brahma Sarovar to mark their protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Party workers raised slogans in support of Kejriwal and accused the BJP government of weakening the democratic system.

Addressing the party workers, Sushil Gupta said, “The BJP has been weakening all constitutional institutions in the country. People are watching how one party has taken over the entire democratic system. This is the first time in the political history of India that a sitting CM has been arrested during the elections. The BJP is scared of Arvind Kejriwal and he has been implicated in a false case. He was pressured to break alliance with the INDIA bloc, but he refused and was arrested. He will continue to serve the people of Delhi and run the government from jail. Soon he will be among the public and truth and honesty will prevail.”

“The real face of the BJP has got exposed. Corrupt people are joining the BJP. It wants to destroy democracy with the help of lies and statements. Due to the wrong policies of the saffron party, people are not allowing BJP leaders to enter their villages. The people of the country are waiting to teach a lesson to the BJP and they will oust that party from power to save democracy,” he said.

AAP’s state vice-president Anurag Dhanda said the country had got united to bless Arvind Kejriwal and the people across the country were observing fast to mark their protest.

