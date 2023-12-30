AAP leaders resign, may rejoin Congress

Tribune News Service

Ambala: Aam Aadmi Party national joint secretary Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara have resigned from the party and are likely to rejoin the Congress. The move is seen as a setback for AAP in Haryana ahead of the next year’s Assembly poll.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Ambala #Congress