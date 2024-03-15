AAP looks to upset confident BJP, open account

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 14

Hoping to open its account in Haryana with help of the Congress, the AAP has intensified its campaign in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, while the BJP is confident of retaining the seat being represented by newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Development works at a glance Elevated track under construction in Kurukshetra

Upgrade of LNJP Hospital

Installation of oxygen plants at hospitals, CHC

Renovation of Kurukshetra railway station building

Construction of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College

Construction of railway underpasses and over-bridges

Grants for development works in chaupals, schools, dharmashalas and parks Report Card MP: Nayab Singh Saini Attendance in Lok Sabha: 93% Debates: 40 MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17cr Fund utilisation: Nearly 100% Development halted Residents have told me they have never seen the MP in their villages and the development has come to a standstill. Sushil Gupta, india bloc candidate and aap state president AAP MISGUIDING PUBLIC We have ensured equal development of all segments and brought several projects in the constituency. The AAP has the tendency of misguiding public to reap votes. — Nayab Singh Saini, CM and Kurukshetra MP

Wresting the CM’s constituency will not be an easy task for INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state president Sushil Gupta, political analysts said.

By elevating Saini, a strong leader from the OBC community, from an MP to the party state president a few months ago and now to chief minister, the BJP has sent a strong message and further strengthened its voter base in the community.

Saini, a confident of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, was nominated as a BJP candidate in the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election after Raj Kumar Saini, who was elected on a BJP ticket in 2014, had turned rebel. Nayab Saini was then a sitting MLA from the Naraingarh Assembly constituency of Ambala.

Though the AAP candidate has been accusing Nayab Saini of being inaccessible and not paying visits to rural areas of the Lok Sabha, the BJP leader has termed it as AAP’s tactics of misguiding public just to reap votes.

In Parliament, Nayab Saini has raised several issues including demand of bypass roads at Kurukshetra, Ladwa and Radaur, Kurukshetra ring road, 30% quota for Haryana students at NID Kurukshetra, stoppages of trains, elevated track and procurement of crops on MSP.

Gupta said: “I have been campaigning in rural areas and residents have told me that they have never seen the MP in their villages. The development has come to a standstill and the condition of roads are very poor. I have been associated with social, educational, healthcare and religious organisations. If voted to power, besides bringing funds from the government, I will ensure development works through all the organisations.”

Nayab Saini said: “We have ensured equal development of all the segments and brought several projects in the constituency. The AAP has the tendency of misguiding public to reap votes. I have personally visited almost all the villages in the constituency during various events. As an MP, I have raised issues related to my constituency in the parliament and developing Kurukshetra as a major tourist destination has been among the top priorities.”

“The tirthas falling under the 48-kos land and Jyotisar Tirtha are being developed. Besides releasing the MPLAD fund, we have spent funds from the D-plan, HRDF and got special grants from the state government, too. Some of our projects have been approved and the work will begin in near future. The four-laning of Patiala-Yamunanagar road will be done, and railway stations under the constituency will be developed under the second phase of Amrit Bharat scheme,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha