AAP members show black flags to Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 24

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday showed black flags to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in support of wrestlers’ demand.

Thakur reached Panipat by Shatabdi Express to address the “Gauravshali Bharat” rally organised at the grain market. After getting welcome at the railway station, he was on way to Panipat rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda’s residence at Eldeco for breakfast.

Meanwhile, AAP workers led by district president Rakesh Chugh gathered near the toll plaza and showed black flags to Union Minister in support of wrestlers and raised slogans against him.

After getting information, Sector 13/17 SHO Inspector Praveen reached the spot with the police force and tried to stop AAP workers. Chugh alleged that the police thrashed them and stopped them forcibly while they were protesting peacefully on the road side.