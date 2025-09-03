DT
AAP MLA's escape: Villagers protest Punjab Police's 'detention of innocent people'

AAP MLA’s escape: Villagers protest Punjab Police’s ‘detention of innocent people’

They claimed the detained persons had no connection with the MLA’s escape and were wrongly targeted
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:41 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Residents of Dabri village and nearby areas gathered at the Sadar police station on Wednesday evening, protesting against the alleged detention of nearly 14 persons by the Punjab Police in connection with the escape of AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from the residence of HSGMC member and former Sarpanch of Dabri village, Gurnam Singh Laddi.

The villagers alleged that Punjab Police personnel, in civilian dress, forcibly entered houses and picked up residents, including relatives of people who had gone to Laddi’s residence to inquire about the incident that occurred on Tuesday morning. They claimed the detained persons had no connection with the MLA’s escape and were wrongly targeted.

Villagers alleged that police resorted to manhandling and even misbehaved with women during the operation. “Around 14-15 innocent people have been taken away without any justification. They have nothing to do with the MLA's case, yet our people are being harassed,” said Amarjeet Singh.

The Sadar police had registered a case against the MLA, Laddi, and others on Tuesday evening, after locals allegedly resisted their move to arrest the AAP legislator. “We only want our innocent people back. This is unfair and unacceptable,” the villagers asserted, calling for intervention by local authorities.

