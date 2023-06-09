AAP promises free power, quality education

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 8

With an eye on the next Assembly elections in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make inroads into the Haryana’s political landscape, with Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promising free electricity, quality education and jobs to youths of Haryana. AAP leaders Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Jind today.

Sources said the party seemed buoyed by its encouraging show in the recent Zila Parishad polls where the party won 14 seats in the state.

Addressing party workers in Jind, Kejriwal said while Delhi was his workplace, Haryana was his birthplace while promising that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure top-class education and health facilities in the state if the party got an opportunity to form government in the state.

Taking out Tiranga Yatra and roadshow in Jind, Kejriwal targeted Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue of education and power supply while promising 24-hour free electricity to the state

“I saw a video in which a farmer is talking to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about giving electricity for eight to 12 hours. To which Khattar Saheb says it will not possible and will not happen,” said Kejriwal. He said Haryana would get 24-hour free electricity from the day AAP formed government in the state. He said these parties were corrupt, so they do not provide electricity for 24 hours.

He said Haryana had witnessed the governance of Congress for 25 years and BJP rule for nine years. “Still there is no adequate facility of electricity, water and irrigation. If they are not able to build schools and hospitals, why are you voting for these parties? “Now you have another option in the AAP. If the public gives us a chance, we will ensure good education to the children,” he said.

Kejriwal said the Punjab Government had given jobs to 30,000 youths in Punjab after the formation of the AAP government. “Neither the Congress nor the BJP will provide good education or employment.”

Bhagwant Mann said it was a matter of pride for the people of Haryana that Haryana-born leader Kejriwal had changed the politics of the whole country. He said if electricity could be made free in Punjab, mohalla clinics set up and youths got jobs, why not in Haryana?

“There is no electricity bill in 88 per cent of the houses in Punjab. If this is happening in Punjab, why can’t this happen in Haryana?”

Kejriwal also played the home state card as he was born in Siwani town of Bhiwani district. Importantly, two neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, have AAP governments.

The AAP had failed to make any mark in the 2019 Assembly polls when it fielded candidates in 46 of the 90 seats in Haryana and got just half a per cent vote share.