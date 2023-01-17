AAP protests against errors in family IDs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 16

The district body of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a dharna outside the mini-secretariat against the errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP also known as family IDs) which led to the harassment of scores of residents.

They protested at the mini-secretariat and handed over a memorandum to the city magistrate for the Chief Minister to resolve the issues due to which the needy people were suffering. Balwinder Singh, councillor and working district president of AAP, said the ruling BJP-JJP government was adopting anti-people policies due to which common people were suffering. Sunil Bindal, AAP leader, said the state government had failed to provide basic facilities to the general public.Prof BK Kaushik, state vice-president of AAP, said AAP workers would continue to raise the issues of the general public.