AAP protests in Panipat, seeks relief on Punjab pattern for flood victims

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday organised a protest march in Panipat demanding compensation for farmers and flood-affected residents on the lines of the Punjab Government.

Led by AAP state vice-president Surender Ahlawat, party leaders and supporters marched from Red Light Chowk to the Mini Secretariat, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana Chief Minister through District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Jaipal Hooda.

Ahlawat said farmers and villagers had suffered huge losses during this year’s monsoon floods. “Their livelihoods, crops, land and livestock have been severely damaged due to heavy floods,” he said.

He accused the state government of providing meagre relief compared to Punjab. “The state government has provided relatively little compensation, while neighbouring Punjab has provided full compensation,” Ahlawat said.

Citing figures, he said Haryana had announced Rs 4 lakh for flood-related deaths, crop damage between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000 per acre, Rs 1.20 lakh for house damage in plain areas and Rs 1.5 lakh in hill areas and Rs 20-30 per animal lost. In contrast, Punjab had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for house damage, Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss and allowed farmers to sell sand and soil without royalty until November 15.

“The Haryana Government should also compensate on the lines of Punjab to provide real relief to the affected people,” he demanded.

AAP leaders Ajay Singla, incharge Karnal Lok Sabha, Sukhbeer Malik, state executive committee member, Jasbeer Jass, district president, Dr Narender Jasia, Yogesh Kaushik, and others also joined the protest.