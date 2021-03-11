AAP protests power, water shortage in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 4

Enraged over poor power supply, unscheduled power cuts and irregular water supply in Sonepat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists took to the streets here today.

Protesters, led by Naveen Ohlyan, district youth president, and Pawan Tomar, youth president of central zone of AAP, held a protest march from Chhotu Ram Chowk to mini-secretariat and raised slogans against the state government.

People of the state are being harassed due to unscheduled power cuts amidst the heat wave,

said Tomar, adding that industries were also suffering losses running in lakhs of rupees everyday.

“The state government has also failed to provide proper clean potable water to the people in the state,” Tomar said.