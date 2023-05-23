AAP seeks CBI probe into land deal of CM’s ex-OSD

Rohtak, May 22
The AAP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scam in the land deal involving Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s former Principal Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Neeraj Daftuar.
“If an FIR is not registered and inquiry not ordered in this regard, AAP workers will raise questions before the Chief Minister at his next Jan Samvad programme,” said AAP leader Anurag Dhanda.
Addressing a news conference here today, Dhanda said the Chief Minister was evading a direct reply on the matter, which pertained to his own office.
Daftuar could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.
