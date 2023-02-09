AAP seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 8

Accusing the BJP government of protecting the Adani group, AAP activists, led by Chitra Sarwara, held a demonstration against the Centre in Ambala City today.

They gathered near Manav Chowk, took out a march, raised anti-government slogans and reached outside the DC office, where they burnt an effigies of PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani.

Sarwara said, “A major scam has come to light, but the BJP government is protecting the accused company. The Centre has been selling the national assets to corporate houses. The SBI and LIC were forced to invest in the Adani group. And, the government ignored the interests of people of the country, who had been saving and investing their money in the SBI and the LIC. The government has risked public money just to help Adani.”

“Action should be taken against those who ordered the SBI and the LIC to invest in the Adani group. We demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed for a fair inquiry into this matter. We will continue to protest against the wrong policies of the government. Now, it is for the government to prove that the ED and the CBI are for catching the wrongdoers and not only to be used against the opposition parties,” she added.