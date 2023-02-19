 AAP seeks judicial probe in AMRUT scam : The Tribune India

AAP seeks judicial probe in AMRUT scam

AAP seeks judicial probe in AMRUT scam

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda addresses a news conference in Rohtak.



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the implementation of Rs 331 crore AMRUT project for the improvement of water supply and sewerage in Rohtak city.

Addressing a news conference here today, senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said the silence of the state government regarding the criminal wastage of such a huge amount of public money was baffling.

“The local MP of the ruling party as well as the local municipal councillors have levelled serious allegations regarding the matter, but the state leadership is mum, which raises questions over its intentions”, said Dhanda.

Replying to a question, the AAP leader remarked that the Congress had failed as an Opposition at the central as well as state level.

He questioned the silence of the former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh. “The Hoodas seem to be playing a friendly match with the ruling BJP”, he quipped.

