AAP seeks sacking of Sandeep Singh from Cabinet

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers led by its senior leader Anurag Dhandha today took out a march in the city in protest against the state government for not sacking Printing and Stationery Minister Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet despite being booked by the Chandigarh police on the charges of sexual harassment.

The march culminated outside the BJP’s state headquarters located in the HSVP complex where they organised demonstration. Though the police personnel tried to stop the protesters from coming near to the BJP’s office, but the latter removed the barricades and staged dharna outside the office.

Addressing the protesters on the occasion, Dhandha said no action against the minister Sandeep Singh even after over a month after registration of a case against him had proved that the Khattar government had nothing to do with the women’s safety in the state. The slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ had proved hollow as the minister facing sexual harassment charged still remained in the office, he added.

The protesters were demanding dismissal of the minister from the cabinet without further delay.

Protesters detained in Bhiwani