AAP state unit may be reconstituted in April

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 30

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had dissolved its Haryana unit on January 25, is likely to reconstitute it by the first week of April, party sources said here today.

The sources said the AAP leadership had apparently realised that except in some districts, the party had failed to perform in the Zila Parishad election, which the party had contested on symbol. The party candidate in the Adampur Assembly by-election in Hisar district fared badly and secured just 3,420 votes, they added.

The party insiders maintained that the Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak, who is tasked with restructuring the Haryana unit, had been holding meetings in all four zones (AAP has divided Haryana in East, West and North, South zones). The party has started "volunteers' mapping" ahead of restructuring the unit in Haryana.

Workers from Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jind districts participated in today's meeting. Dr Pathak, besides Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and Anurag Dhanda, attended the meeting.

Anurag Dhanda stated that the party had got the national party status after securing 41 lakh votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections. "The Haryana Assembly polls are about one and a half years away and we have enough time to prepare the party for the polls," he said.

Umesh Sharma, who led the Siksha Samwad Yatra, stated that the AAP had made its priorities clear to the people of Haryana. "We have models of Delhi and Punjab governments as we prioritise education and health for common people in our agenda," he stated.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Hisar