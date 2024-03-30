AAP takes out torch march

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 29

Enraged over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, the party workers took out a torch march in Gohana on Friday evening.

AAP workers, led by senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda, gathered at Fountain Chowk and took out a protest march to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. Scores of social workers and AAP supporters participated in the procession.

Dhanda said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested a sitting CM, only on the directions of the BJP. Democracy has ended in the country and the nation is moving towards dictatorship, he added.

The BJP is raising slogans of crossing 400 seats, but is afraid and thus didn’t want Kejriwal to campaign during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has to pay for it, he said.

Dhanda further said that Kejriwal lies in the hearts of people and they will protest and vote against the BJP.

The BJP is contesting elections through the agencies — ED, CBI and others. But it is a political war and people would answer for it through their votes, Dhanda claimed.

