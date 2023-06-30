AAP to fill posts if voted to power: Nirmal Singh

Ambala, June 29
The Aam Aadmi Party national joint secretary, Nirmal Singh, today slammed the BJP government over unemployment in the state and said AAP will fill all the vacant posts if voted to power.
He was addressing party workers at a dharna staged over CET qualification rules and unemployment at Football Chowk in Ambala Cantonment.
Singh said, “The BJP government has failed to provide jobs while about 1.80 lakh posts are lying vacant. Around 3.57 lakh youths have cleared the CET. The government’s decision to invite candidates only four times the vacancies for the main examination was wrong. The government should allow all those who qualified the CET and withdraw the changes made. Due to such poor policies, the youths are forced to approach the high court.”
