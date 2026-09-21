AAP to launch ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign if BJP govt fails to act: Former MP Sushil Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party state president and former MP Sushil Gupta said the party would launch a ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign if the BJP government failed to take swift and decisive action against drug trafficking in the state. Gupta was in Ambala City to hold a meeting with party workers on Sunday.

The AAP state president said that due to the BJP government’s lax attitude and administrative negligence, the once peaceful and prosperous state had now turned into a “hub for drugs”. The illegal drug trade would ruin the state’s youth, he added.

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“The BJP government shirks its responsibilities by merely pointing fingers at neighbouring states, whereas the truth is that the illegal trade in chitta, heroin, cannabis and banned pharmaceutical drugs is flourishing openly in every district of the state. None of this would be possible without the complicity of the police and the administration,” he said.

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Gupta further alleged that the seizure of 8.9 kg of heroin, worth Rs 40 crore, in Bhiwani showed that international and inter-state drug cartels were operating fearlessly in the state. Meanwhile, the seizure of more than 550 kg of poppy husk in Hisar and other confiscations in Fatehabad made it clear, he said, that the drug menace had spread across rural Haryana.

“Youths are losing their lives due to drug overdoses, while the government remains busy suppressing the data. Rural areas are facing a grave situation, with minors sharing a single syringe on railway tracks. The illegal trade in banned substances continues unabated,” he said.

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The AAP state president said, “The Haryana CM, who often comments on Punjab, should explain why 16 of Haryana’s 23 districts, classified as highly vulnerable, are currently in the grip of the drug menace. The Punjab Government’s swift action under its ‘War Against Drugs’ initiative — including the demolition of properties belonging to drug smugglers and the dismantling of their networks — has curbed more than 80 per cent of the drug menace, he said. He added that only six districts in Punjab remain highly vulnerable, five of them located along the international border and under the Centre’s security jurisdiction, compared with 16 districts in Haryana that fall into the critical category.”

He said that the AAP could not stand by and watch the future of the state’s youth being destroyed. “We want to see ‘employment’ and ‘books’ in the hands of Haryana’s youth, not ‘chitta’ and narcotics. If the BJP government fails to take immediate and strict action against the nefarious nexus of drug mafias and corrupt officials, the AAP will take to the streets and launch a ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign across every district, tehsil and village,” he added.