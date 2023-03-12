AAP to launch mega membership drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will run a mega membership drive in the entire state and workers of the party will go to every village and ward to enrol members from tomorrow.

In the one-month campaign, the policies of the party will be disseminated to every resident of the state. AAP’s state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, senior leaders Anurag Dhanda, Ashok Tanwar and Nirmal Singh announced this at a press conference held here today.

Gupta said AAP workers would cover every nook and corner of the state and would reach out to every person to connect him with AAP policies. Stating that the membership drive would be conducted with physical verification, he said the aim was to add 10 lakh new members within a month.

Dhanda said the workers would go to every Vidhan Sabha constituency and take the policies of the party to the masses. He said AAP’s policy of better education, better health and free basic facilities would be presented as the party’s USP to the public. Tanwar said full proof and double verification would be done during the enrollment drive.

Senior leader Nirmal Singh said the target was to connect 10 lakh workers with the party. “We want that whatever responsibility we have towards the people of the country and the state, we should be able to fulfil it well and firmly. Under this membership campaign, we will work to connect strong people with the party,” he said.

While Gupta will start the membership campaign from Mulana, Dhanda and Tanwar will start the membership drives from Hisar and Faridabad, respectively, while Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara will join the membership drive in Ambala City and Ambala Cantt.