AAP to usher in new era: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 26

Claiming that the AAP is an alternative for people to bring political change in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here today said that the Adampur Assembly byelection would lay the foundation of this change in Haryana.

The AAP leader, who carried out a roadshow in favour of the party nominee Satinder Singh in villages of the Adampur Assembly segment, stated that the wind of change is blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana would set benchmarks for others by becoming partners of this change.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow at village in Adampur Assembly segment of Hisar district on Wednesday.

“People want good health, education facilities and good administration. The AAP will usher in a new era by bringing development and new infrastructure in the state,” he stated.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the revolutionary initiative of “Mohalla Clinics” started in Delhi was now creating new horizons of success in the form of “Aam Aadmi Clinics” in Punjab and every day, hundreds of people are availing the facility of free medical and medical tests through these clinics.

Mann said the Punjab Government had restored the old pension scheme for its employees, which was discontinued in 2004. Apart from this, 6 per cent DA has been given to the employees.

Haryana’s turn now The AAP will never break the trust of people who have reposed faith in the party in Delhi and Punjab. Now, it is Haryana's turn and Adampur constituency will become the flag-bearer. Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Chief Minister

#bhagwant mann #Hisar