AAP workers detained for ‘anti-Modi’ posters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

The police detained AAP workers in Sector 12 of Karnal city when they, led by MP Sushil Gupta, tried to paste posters, reading ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bacho’ (remove Modi, save country). They were released later.

AAP state convener Gupta, Anurag Dhanda, Sunil Bindal and other leaders criticised the action of the Haryana Police. Some posters were pasted on the night intervening Wednesday and Thursday after which a couple of workers were detained and later released, Gupta alleged.

Gupta, Dhanda, and Bindal alleged that displaying posters against rulers was banned during the British era. “Now, a similar situation has been created by the present government. We will paste posters and let the police take action against us,” Gupta said. Gupta and Dhanda gave a call to the party workers to paste posters against Modi across the state, assuring that they would protest if action was taken against any worker.

According to Gupta, the voice of the Opposition is being suppressed. “All sections of society are not happy with the government. The PM had promised a law guaranteeing minimum support price, but the farming community is still waiting for it,” he said.

He, along with Dhanda, attacked the Union Government over the issue of Adani, questioning, “When the country is demanding an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee, who is stopping the government?”

After interacting with mediapersons, when the party leaders and workers took out a march from a banquet hall to paste posters in the city, they were stopped by the police, led by two DSPs.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said 30 persons were detained as a preventive measure, but were released later by the executive magistrate.