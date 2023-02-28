AAP workers protest Sisodia’s arrest, clash with cops in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 27

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Rohtak on Monday against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Members and supporters of the party assembled at Mansarovar Park and marched towards the Haryana BJP headquarters in HUDA Complex with a plan to gherao it.

An AAP worker shows his injury mark after the clash with the police. Manoj Dhaka

Led by Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana in-charge Dr Sushil Gupta and senior party leaders Dr Ashok Tanwar and Anurag Dhanda, the party workers carried placards and black flags and raised slogans against the BJP’s central and state leadership.

The protesters tried to cross the police barriers near the BJP office, which led to a clash between the party workers and police personnel manning the barricades.

Some leaders and workers of the AAP staged a dharna near the BJP office while other protesters clashed with the policemen deployed there.

As per official sources, 29 protesters, including Dhanda, were detained by the police. The protesting AAP members were forcibly taken away from the protest site. Some of them were let off near the sports complex, while the others were detained at Lakhan Majra police station.

“The dictatorship of the BJP regime will not be allowed. The CBI has implicated Sisodia by registering a false case. Our protests will continue till he is released,” said Gupta.

Tanwar also castigated the BJP government for using force on AAP workers and arresting them.

The AAP claimed that a number of party leaders and members were injured in police lathicharge. One of the protesters, Arun Kataria, showed his injured back to the reporters, maintaining that he had got hurt in police lathicharge. AAP spokesperson Loveleen Tuteja alleged that his clothes got torn during the use of force by the police personnel.

On the other hand, Rohtak ASP Krishan Lohchab asserted that there was no lathicharge. “The clash took place as the protesters manhandled and pushed aside the policemen manning the barricades,” he stated.