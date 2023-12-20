AAP yatra reaches Rohtak, local leaders stay away

Rohtak, December 19
The ‘Badlav Yatra’ launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana reached Rohtak on Tuesday. Groupism in the party came to the fore as local leaders stayed away from the event.
Loveleen Tuteja, joint secretary of the Haryana unit of AAP, who was among the founders of the party’s local chapter, was conspicuous by his absence.
Tuteja said he did not attend the programme as he was away to Chandigarh for some personal purpose. However, party sources concede that bickerings are going on within the state organisation over the grant of command to certain leaders.
“Four persons have been given the charge to run the party’s affairs in Haryana. However, their personal credentials as well as political track record are untrustworthy,” remarked a disgruntled leader.
Meanwhile, Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of the party who led the yatra through Rohtak today, said the BJP-JJP regime was jittery as the yatra was getting a massive support from the people.
“The Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition are exchanging couplets in the Vidhan Sabha. This shows that the main Opposition party has failed to play its role, rather the Congress and BJP leaders are hand-in-glove with each other,” he stated, adding that it was high time to break this alliance.
The AAP leader castigated the state government for the rising crime graph and its alleged failure to provide even the basic amenities to state residents.
He pointed out that nearly two lakh posts were lying vacant in different government departments, but the state regime wanted to send the youth to Israel where a war was going on.
Dhanda accused Hooda of having looted the residents of his constituency through his agents in the name of government jobs.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...