AAP yatra reaches Rohtak, local leaders stay away

Rohtak, December 19

The ‘Badlav Yatra’ launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana reached Rohtak on Tuesday. Groupism in the party came to the fore as local leaders stayed away from the event.

Loveleen Tuteja, joint secretary of the Haryana unit of AAP, who was among the founders of the party’s local chapter, was conspicuous by his absence.

Tuteja said he did not attend the programme as he was away to Chandigarh for some personal purpose. However, party sources concede that bickerings are going on within the state organisation over the grant of command to certain leaders.

“Four persons have been given the charge to run the party’s affairs in Haryana. However, their personal credentials as well as political track record are untrustworthy,” remarked a disgruntled leader.

Meanwhile, Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of the party who led the yatra through Rohtak today, said the BJP-JJP regime was jittery as the yatra was getting a massive support from the people.

“The Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition are exchanging couplets in the Vidhan Sabha. This shows that the main Opposition party has failed to play its role, rather the Congress and BJP leaders are hand-in-glove with each other,” he stated, adding that it was high time to break this alliance.

The AAP leader castigated the state government for the rising crime graph and its alleged failure to provide even the basic amenities to state residents.

He pointed out that nearly two lakh posts were lying vacant in different government departments, but the state regime wanted to send the youth to Israel where a war was going on.

Dhanda accused Hooda of having looted the residents of his constituency through his agents in the name of government jobs.

