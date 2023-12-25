AAP’s 10-day ‘Badlav Yatra’ concludes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 24

A 10-day-long Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘Badlav Yatra’ led by the party’s senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, which commenced from Mehandergarh on December 15, ended in Kaithal on Sunday with the participation of scores of party workers. As per the party leaders, the yatra commenced from four different sides of the state to cover all 90 Assembly segments in 10 days.

During the yatra, Dhanda covered different districts. On the valedictory of the yatra in Kaithal, he along with other leaders of the party accused the BJP-JJP government on various issues and highlighted the Delhi and Punjab model of development.

AAP leaders assured that they would implement the Delhi and Punjab model if voted to power.

