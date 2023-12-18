AAP’s ‘Badlav Yatra’ receives warm welcome in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, December 17

The ‘Badlav Yatra’ being taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was accorded a warm welcome at various places in the district.

Led by its senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, the yatra entered the district from Bawal this morning and reached Rewari city in the evening while passing through various villages.

“People have made up their mind to change the regime in Haryana this time as they are fed up with the BJP-JJP coalition government due to its erroneous policies while the Congress has already been rejected by the public. The growing popularity of AAP is a clear indication that it is going to form the government in the state next year,” Dhanda said while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

Launching a scathing attack on the state government on the issue of education, Dhanda said the government itself had admitted before the High Court that the government schools lacked basic facilities like toilets and electricity connections while a large number of vacancies of teachers were also lying vacant.

