Abandoned ‘children’ get government jobs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today handed over appointment letters for jobs in government departments to 11 children under the "Harihar" scheme implemented by the state government for providing educational, financial and employment benefits to the abandoned and surrendered children.

Khattar handed over appointment letters at a programme organised at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, today.

Harihar scheme The state government has notified the “Harihar” policy for providing educational, financial and employment benefits to the abandoned and surrendered children who have completed 18 years of age from childcare institutions of the state and were abandoned before the age of five years or surrendered before the age of one year.

These children have been appointed to Group-C and Group-D posts in the Departments of School Education, Health, Urban Local Bodies, Health, Women and Child Development, and Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development, Dr Sumita Misra apprised the Chief Minister that Haryana was the first state in the country where such a unique scheme "Harihar" (Homeless, abandoned and surrendered children rehabilitation initiative Haryana) has been started for the uplifting of destitute children. She said 11 children, including nine girls and two boys, had been given appointment letters today.

Under the scheme, free school and higher education including technical education, skill development and industrial training and aftercare stay, rehabilitation and financial assistance at the rate of Rs 2,500 per month up to the age of 25 years or marriage, whichever is earlier, are provided.