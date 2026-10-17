Abducted boy rescued, couple arrested from UP

The police have arrested a childless couple, who allegedly fled after abducting a two-year-old boy from Nuh district. With the help of around 60 CCTV camera footage and technical investigations, the police tracked them to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The boy has been handed over to his family.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Bablu Singh and his wife Rajkumari, residents of Shahjadpur in Shahjahanpur district.

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Amit Kumar Bairwa of Nuh had filed a complaint that his son, Prince, went missing around 5 pm on October 9. He claimed that a young man, who had moved into his building as a tenant a few days earlier, took away the boy on a motorcycle. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras showed a young man with a child on a motorcycle that did not have a number plate. An FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station.

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A senior police officer said four police teams were formed to conduct an investigation. With the assistance of the cyber cell, a technical analysis of the crime scene and its vicinity was carried out. During investigation, information regarding a specific mobile phone was gathered, which led the police to Bablu Singh, who was arrested near his village on Thursday.

“During interrogation, Bablu Singh revealed that they had no children, and planned to kidnap a child. On October 6, he arrived at Rangala with his wife under the pretext of looking for a room to rent. He then left his wife at Bawal in Rewari and returned to the building. On October 9, he took away Prince, first transporting him to Bawal, and subsequently taking the child to his village in Uttar Pradesh. His wife has also been arrested,” the investigating officer said.

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“The case was challenging as the child was only two years old, and the accused had taken him to Uttar Pradesh. The police proceeded with the investigation based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence. After an operation that lasted about four days, the child was recovered safely and the accused couple was arrested,” said Nuh DSP Abhimanyu Lohan.