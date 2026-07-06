Abhay backs Chanot protest, demands Bhakra pipeline link

The INLD leader, Abhay Singh Chautala, on Sunday joined the ongoing dharna at Chanot village in Hansi district and demanded that the Haryana Government immediately provide a water connection to the village from the Bhakra pipeline.

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Addressing villagers at the protest site, Chautala alleged that the state government had deliberately denied the village its rightful share of drinking water and forced residents to launch an agitation.

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He claimed that when the T-joint required for providing a connection to Chanot village was installed a few days ago, it had been done with the approval of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. “When the T-joint was fitted some days ago, it was done with approval of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini,” Chautala said.

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According to him, the move angered Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, who allegedly approached former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the support of former minister Manish Grover, resulting in the removal of the T-joint the very next day. Chautala further alleged that the government was using the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme as an excuse to deny the connection, even though similar pipeline connections had been provided elsewhere in the state.

Meanwhile, the district administration has halted the ongoing pipeline work after an objection from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding its proposed highway widening project.