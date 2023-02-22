 Abhay barred from Assembly for 2 days for casting aspersions on Chair : The Tribune India

Budget Session

Abhay barred from Assembly for 2 days for casting aspersions on Chair

Accused of ‘misleading’ statement on flourishing land mafia in Hisar airport area

Abhay barred from Assembly for 2 days for casting aspersions on Chair

Abhay Chautala, INLD MLA



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, February 21

Amidst heated arguments, Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Chautala was named (barred from attending Assembly proceedings) for two days for casting aspersions on the Chair, while his “misleading” allegation of a flourishing land mafia in the area of the Hisar airport was referred to the Privileges Committee here today.

Trouble began between Chautala and his nephew Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala during the zero hour when the former alleged that a land mafia was active in the area where the Hisar airport was coming up.

He also pointed out that in reply to a question in Parliament, the minister had made it clear that Hisar would not be an international airport. “However, in the name of an international airport, land mafia is flourishing at the behest of the powers that be,” he alleged, adding that it should be investigated.

The Deputy CM, who holds the Civil Aviation portfolio, responding to these allegations, clarified that there were no private players in the area and the land belonged either to the Forest Department or to various departments of the government.

He proposed that a privilege motion be brought against the MLA for misleading the House before it was adjouned for lunch.

When the House met after lunch, JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag brought a notice of breach of privilege against the INLD MLA.

The notice said the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for examination and investigation. It said that the MLA had misled the House and used unparliamentary language, given false facts knowingly and lowered the dignity of the House.

Before Speaker Gian Chand Gupta could proceed in the matter, the Congress MLAs contested the move, maintaining that the notice had to be sumbitted in writing by the member before the proceedings of the day began.

Congress MLA BB Batra, reading from the rules, said such a notice could not be entertained once the discussion on the Governor’s address had begun.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the MLA had not even taken the Chair’s permission to read the notice and asked that the record of the proceedings be checked for the same.

With the Congress MLAs adamant that this would be in violation of the rules, the Speaker, realising the position, said that he would give his ruling on the matter later. Later, the notice was admitted and the issue was referred to the Privileges Committee.

Meanwhile, Chautala sought to know why his calling attention motion on the liquor smuggling during the lockdown had been deferred after being admitted.

“Since the Home Minister, assigned to reply to the matter, is not present in the House, it can be done by another minister just like questions are answered by other ministers if the minister concerned is not present,” he said, adding that the Speaker should tell him when it would be taken up.

The Speaker said the new date would be intimated to him later even as Chautala insisted he be conveyed the new date while casting aspersions on the Chair which were later expunged.

The Speaker, taking a strong exception, said Chautala would not be spared for these aspersions. A verbal duel followed in which Chautala asked what the Speaker could do and what he meant when he said that the MLA would not be spared. The Speaker named the MLA for a day and later named him for two days. Chautala can attend the proceedings of the House on February 23 now, the day the Budget is presented.

They can’t silence me: INLD MLA

  • Alleging that the Haryana Government was trying to suppress the special enquiry team (SET) report on liquor smuggling during lockdown to protect “its people”, INLD MLA Abhay Chautala said his calling attention motion on the subject had been deliberately deferred after being admitted
  • Addressing a press conference after being named in the House, Chautala said he would “expose” those involved by sending a copy of the SET report to all MLAs. “They cannot silence me by naming me,” he said.
  • On the breach of privilege motion against him, Chautala said he had only said land mafia was flourishing in the area where the airport was coming up in Hisar
  • Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala clarified that 7,200 acres of the Hisar Aviation Hub land were transferred from various departments of the state government and not purchased from any landowner

‘Had lowered dignity of House’

JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag brought a notice of breach of privilege against the INLD MLA. The notice said the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for examination and investigation. It said the MLA had misled the House and used unparliamentary language, given false facts knowingly and lowered the dignity of the House

Didn’t name anyone

I had not named anybody. I will not only bring out the names of companies who own land, but also the owners. — Abhay Chautala, INLD MLA

