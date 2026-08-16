Abhay Chautala condemns Hansi lathi-charge, calls BJP govt dictatorial

Condemning the lathi-charge on elderly people during a protest in Hansi on Saturday, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala alleged that the government was adopting a dictatorial approach by using force against ordinary citizens.

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“Use of force against people raising their concerns was unacceptable. The government is suppressing the voice of the public instead of addressing their grievances,” said Chautala while addressing a gathering in Kalayat where he reached to invite party workers and supporters to attend the Samman Diwas Rally to be held in Nuh on September 27 to mark the 113th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. He urged workers to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level and work towards making the rally a success.

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Accompanied by INLD state president Rampal Majra, Chautala said the INLD has consistently raised the issues of farmers, labourers, small traders, employees and the common people. A strong organisational structure is essential for any political party and it could be built only through sustained engagement with workers and the public, he added.

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Targeting the BJP government, Chautala alleged that the government was focused on claims and announcements while people were facing inflation, unemployment, farmers’ concerns and problems related to basic facilities.

Majra said it was the responsibility of the Opposition to remain connected with the people, understand their problems and raise public-interest issues strongly. He urged workers to strengthen the party organisation up to the booth level and begin preparations immediately to make the Samman Diwas Rally historic.

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He also accused the government on the issue of lathi-charge against people in Hansi as well as in Ambala recently. He also raised issues of unemployment, alleged law-and-order failures and paper leaks, claiming that these issues had caused dissatisfaction among different sections of society.

Meanwhile, several leaders along with his supporters joined the INLD.