Abhay Chautala joins Chanot dharna, demands water connection from Bhakra pipeline

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala visited the dharna at Chanot village in Hansi district and demanded that the government immediately provide a water connection to the village from the Bhakra pipeline.

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Addressing the gathering, Chautala claimed that when the T-joint was installed a few days ago, it had the approval of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He said the move reportedly upset Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, who then approached former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the help of former minister Manish Grover, after which the T-joint was removed the next day.

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Chautala alleged that the state government had forced villagers to stage a protest by refusing a connection from the Bhakra pipeline. He also accused the government of using the AMRUT scheme as an excuse to deny the connection, while similar connections had allegedly been provided elsewhere in the state.

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Targeting the Congress, Chautala said the INLD, and not Congress, was effectively playing the role of opposition in Haryana. He also criticised Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that he was not supporting the agitation.

The 27-km pipeline, a 900 mm water pipeline from Rajli canal head, built at an estimated cost of Rs 66 crore to meet the potable water needs of Hansi town, has become a point of contention, with Chanot villagers demanding a T-joint connection.

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As the administration refused the connection, villagers began a dharna demanding it.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the district administration halted ongoing work on the Bhakra pipeline after objections from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over proposed highway widening.

Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Sanjiv Tyagi, said the department received a letter from NHAI on June 24 asking them to stop work until the widening plan is finalised. He added that if the pipeline is laid now by digging the road, the NHAI would have to dismantle it again after the highway expansion clearance.

The XEN said work would resume once NHAI grants permission. He added that the decision to stop work was taken in view of the feasibility of both projects — the pipeline laying and the highway widening.

Notably, about 60 per cent of the pipeline work has been completed, but progress stalled after Chanot villagers began agitating for a connection from the pipeline for their village as well. The administration has refused, stating that the water is meant for Hansi town under the AMRUT scheme.