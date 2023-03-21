Abhay Chautala suspended for a day for misconduct, arguing with Speaker

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 20

The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA, Abhay Chautala, was suspended from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha for today’s proceedings for misconduct and arguing with the Speaker. This is his second suspension in the ongoing Budget session.

During the question hour in which he had sought to know the steps taken by the government to raise the groundwater level in the dark zones, Chautala entered into an argument with the Speaker over a supplementary question.

Mining, girdawari issues raised In the zero hour, BJP MLA Abhay Yadav raised the issue of mining being allowed on private land in his constituency in Meghot Binja village. He said public sentiment was against it and the CM should intervene in the matter and stop the action scheduled for March 24. He also urged the government to send a team to the village and speak to the villagers before carrying out the auction.

The members raised the issue of special girdawari in view of the rains and the stray cattle menace during the zero hour.

He was seeking a reply on the amount spent for the beautification of ponds.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told him that it was a separate question even as Chautala insisted on a reply and entered into an argument. The Speaker warned him to mind his language, while the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, intervening in the matter, said that arguing with the Chair amounted to disrespect of the entire House. “Nobody can argue with the Chair. If the member continues in this tone, the Chair should take cognisance of the matter and act against him,” the CM said.

Chautala alleged that the Speaker was biased and did not let him ask supplementary questions. To this, Gupta stated that he had been conducting the House proceedings impartially and told the MLA to take back his words, which Chautala refused to do.

The Speaker named him and asked him to leave the House. Though the marshals were called in, Chautala left the premises even as the Deputy CM, also his nephew, condemned the MLA’s behaviour and recounted a couple of incidents of his unruly behaviour in the past.

Meanwhile, during the question hour, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, JP Dalal said attention was being paid to completely end the problem of water-logging in the villages of Badli Assembly constituency. He said remedial measures were devised and implemented to drain out the accumulated flood water by deploying electric pump sets/diesel pump sets in the existing infrastructure.

The Deputy CM, in response to a question, said the ration card holders, whose cards had been discontinued, were being thoroughly investigated. According to the rules, if they were found eligible, their ration card would be issued again and the remaining ration would also be provided.

Khattar, while speaking during the question hour, said the Haryana Public Service Commission was an autonomous body and solely decided the process of recruitment of officers and employees at its level. The state government did not interfere in the recruitment process, he said.