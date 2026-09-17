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Home / Haryana / Abhay Chautala targets Haryana CM Saini over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Abhay Chautala targets Haryana CM Saini over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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INLD leader Abhay Chautala addresses party workers in Sirsa.
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INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday accused the Nayab Singh Saini government of making announcements without following them up with action. He cited the proposed indoor stadium at Chautala village, which he said was announced around seven-and-a-half years ago but was yet to be completed.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the INLD district office here, Chautala also criticised the government over the alleged delay in payment of the full amount due to the wheat growers. He said the government should conduct a survey of crops damaged due to inadequate rainfall and provide compensation to the affected farmers.

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Chautala was in Sirsa to mobilise workers for the party’s programme to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal at Nuh on September 27.

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He claimed that more than 20,000 people from Sirsa district would attend the programme and around 2,500 vehicles would be part of the mobilisation from the district.

He directed party workers to reach out to the people and invite them to the Nuh programme. Claiming that there was considerable enthusiasm among people across the state, Chautala said the venue might have to be expanded if the turnout was higher than expected.

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He said he had toured the state with INLD state president Rampal Majra and had seen public interest in the programme. He, however, did not put a figure on the expected turnout.

On the farm sector, Chautala claimed that guar, cotton and paddy crops in several districts were facing damage due to inadequate rainfall. He demanded a crop survey and “adequate compensation” for the affected farmers.

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