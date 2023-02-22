Abhay-Dushyant spat on land grab near Hisar airport takes ugly turn

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 21

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala took on his nephew, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, today and levelled allegations of land grabbing near the upcoming Hisar international airport.

The spat between the two turned ugly and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had to expunge one of Abhay’s comments against Dushyant. Speaking during Zero Hour, Abhay said there was talk of an international airport in Hisar for which the CM, Aviation Minister (Deputy CM Dushyant) and the local MLA had got huge advertisements printed.

“But the secret of Hisar airport was revealed in the Lok Sabha…that no such international airport is coming up,” he said. Abhay alleged that a land mafia has been set up in the name of the international airport. It purchased precious land next to the airport for peanuts and got it registered in the names of companies.

“The local people have been sitting on dharna for a long time due to the closure of a road (Hisar-Talwandi Rana road which connects Hisar to Barwala-Chandigarh) there. The first dharna continued for 34 days. Then, the MLA of Barwala took the protesting people to the aviation minister (Deputy CM) and the minister assured that he would get a road built for them,” he said.

“Then, a temporary road was built by spending crores of rupees, the surrounding land was bought in the name of the companies, and then, that road was closed too,” Abhay Chautala alleged.

He said that it is not known whether any aircraft would land there or not, but due to the closure of the road, local people have to travel 20-30 km extra. He demanded that CM Manohar Lal Khattar should get the matter investigated as to who has bought land near the airport.

Then, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala stood up and said that Abhay Chautala was misleading the House and that his facts were wrong. “The road was closed for the airport. An alternative road was being looked for,” he said.

When Abhay alleged that Dushyant’s company had bought chunks of land, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta asked him to give an affidavit first and then, he would get the matter investigated.

Dushyant demanded that Abhay’s comments should be expunged but added he was open to an inquiry as the land around the airport belonged to the Forest Department. He said, “If allegations are found incorrect, then I demand that a privilege motion be moved against the honourable member (Abhay).”

Meanwhile, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda intervened in the spat and cracked a joke that suggested that uncle and nephew were just killing time.

Dushyant’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is in alliance with the BJP, was formed after splitting the INLD. Abhay and Dushyant are political rivals.

Land for peanuts

Abhay alleged that land mafia had been set up in the name of the airport in Hisar. It purchased land next to the airport for peanuts.