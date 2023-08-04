Abhay moves HC for security after threat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

Haryana MLA Abhay Singh Chautala today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Union of India and other respondents to provide adequate security cover through a central or a state security agency following threat faced by him on July 17.

In his petition, Abhay contended he hailed from a political family and was the grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and was the son of former Chief Minister Om Parkash Chautala. On June 15, some persons “belonging to ruling party in Haryana” organised a press conference in Sirsa district and gave direct threats that “if he did not stop raising his voice against drug peddlers and liquor mafia, he must be get ready to face the consequences”.

He added two WhatsApp calls were made on July 17 at 9 pm on the mobile belonging to his personal assistant, which he did not receive immediately. Thereafter, three voice messages were sent from the same number on his WhatsApp number, in which a threat was issued to kill the petitioner and “mere mentioning of the threat call would be dangerous”.

The petition added his personal assistant gave a compliant to police, following which an FIR was registered on July 18 at Jind Sadar police station. The petitioner submitted a representation to the respondents on August 1. It was sent by email as well to the respondents. But even thereafter no positive steps were taken to increase the security cover. The petition is yet to come up for hearing.