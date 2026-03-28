Abhay Singh Chautala calls Nayab Singh Saini ‘dummy CM’

National president of the Indian National Lok Dal, Abhay Singh Chautala, on Saturday termed Nayab Singh Saini a “dummy Chief Minister”, alleging that he had been reduced to a mere figurehead.

Advertisement

“If Saini were truly in charge, he would have acted on the assurances regarding wheat procurement he gave on March 12. With procurement set to begin on April 1, the absence of functional centres will cause serious hardship to farmers,” Chautala said.

Advertisement

A delegation led by him met Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum highlighting issues related to wheat procurement.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Chautala criticised the state government for imposing new conditions on procurement, including mandatory registration of tractor-trolley numbers, in-person gate pass collection at mandis, biometric verification, and nomination of three individuals.

He questioned the need for these requirements, noting that such conditions had not existed in the past. He also objected to the restricted gate pass window from 6 am to 8 pm, arguing that it should be available round the clock, as farmers often transport wheat at night to avoid fire hazards.

Advertisement

Chautala further asked how farmers using traditional modes of transport, such as bullock carts or camel carts, would comply with these requirements.

He said that despite the Chief Minister’s assurance that procurement centres would remain operational and licences renewed, no action had been taken so far, prompting the delegation to approach the Governor.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by farmers due to delays in procurement, Chautala announced that the INLD would hold a meeting in Panipat on March 30 to chalk out its strategy.

He added that the party plans to set up ‘Farmers’ Grievance Redressal Centres’ in mandis to assist farmers and take up their issues with officials.

Chautala also demanded that procurement centres be equipped with basic facilities such as tents, drinking water, and electricity. He warned that the party would launch a major agitation if these demands were not met.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister’s claim that there was no shortage of fuel, Chautala said the ground reality was different. He challenged Saini to visit districts such as Panchkula to witness long queues for LPG cylinders and fuel shortages firsthand.