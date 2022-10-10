Able-bodied man duty-bound to provide for wife, minor kids: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 9

An able-bodied husband is duty-bound to maintain his wife and minor children even by doing physical labour and he can’t shirk his responsibility by saying he has no source of income, the Supreme Court has ruled.

“The husband is required to earn money even by physical labour, if he is able-bodied, and could not avoid his obligation, except on the legally permissible grounds mentioned in the statute,” a Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Bela M Trivedi said.

The verdict came on an appeal against the September 10, 2018, verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissing a revision application filed by a woman, her son and daughter challenging an order of a Faridabad family court.

In its December 9, 2016 order, the Faridabad family court had dismissed the maintenance plea filed by the woman and her daughter under Section 125 of CrPC while allowing it with regard to her son who was granted a maintenance allowance of Rs 6,000 per month from the date of filing of application till he attained the age of 18 years.

“The respondent being an able-bodied (man), he is obliged to earn by legitimate means and maintain his wife and the minor child. Having regard to the evidence of the appellant-wife before the family court, and having regard to the other evidence on record, the court has no hesitation in holding that though the respondent had sufficient source of income and was able-bodied, he had failed to maintain the appellants,” the top court said.

It ordered the man to pay Rs 10,000 per month to his estranged wife as maintenance, over and above the maintenance allowance of Rs 6,000 granted by the family court to son, from the date of filing of her maintenance plea before the family court.

“The entire amount of arrears shall be deposited by the respondent (man) in the family court within eight weeks from today, after adjusting the amount, if any, already paid or deposited by him,” the top court said in its September 28 order.

“The family court had not only overlooked and disregarded the aforesaid settled legal position, but had proceeded with the proceedings in absolutely pervert manner. The very fact that the right of the respondent to cross-examine the witnesses of the appellant-original applicant was closed, as he had failed to appear before the family court despite the issuance of warrants, clearly established that he had no regards for his own family nor had any regards for the court or for the law,” it said.

“Such an erroneous and perverse order of family court was unfortunately confirmed by the High Court by passing a very perfunctory impugned order,” the Bench added.