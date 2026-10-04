Abohar showroom owner murder: Rs 5-lakh rewardee held in Hisar

Nearly two weeks after the arrest of two alleged shooters from Jodhpur, the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another accused, Shakti Kumar, a resident of Abohar, in connection with the broad-daylight murder of cloth showroom owner Sanjay Verma.

Shakti, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by the Punjab Police, was arrested from Hisar on Saturday, sources said.

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According to sources, acting on specific information, an STF team intercepted Shakti near the bypass flyover on Rajgarh Road in Hisar and took him into custody. The police allegedly recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

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Shakti is reportedly accused of facilitating the escape of the two shooters by giving them a lift after they allegedly shot Verma.

Verma was shot dead in broad daylight on July 7, 2025. He was getting out of his car and walking towards his showroom when the assailants opened fire at him. They fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

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The murder had sent shockwaves across Abohar.

During the subsequent investigation, the Punjab Police arrested several persons allegedly involved in the crime. Two accused, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet Singh, were killed in police encounters, while several others were arrested from Punjab and other states.

The two alleged shooters, Rajinder Billa and Jaskaran alias Karan Katta, were arrested from Jodhpur by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Rajasthan, on September 20.

Shakti Kumar had been absconding since the murder. The Punjab Police is likely to seek his production warrant to bring him to Punjab for further interrogation and investigation, sources said.