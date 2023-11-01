Absconder held after five years

Gurugram, October 31
The Nuh police arrested a wanted criminal, who along with his accomplices, robbed two Punjab residents of Rs 2.4 lakh cash and six mobile phones after luring them on the pretext of selling a tractor on OLX in 2018. The accused was declared absconding by a local court and was finally arrested after five years.
The Nuh CIA team arrested the accused from Jhanda park, Nuh, on Tuesday after five years. The accused was identified as Mausam Khan, a resident of Nai village in Nuh district. “Khan confessed that he had committed some other robberies on the similar pretext. We are questioning him further,” the police said.
