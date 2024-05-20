 Absence of trauma centre costs mishap victims dear : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Absence of trauma centre costs mishap victims dear

Treatment gets delayed as injured referred to Delhi, nearby areas

An ill-fated car that met with an accident in Faridabad. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 19

In the absence of a government trauma centre in Faridabad and Palwal districts, critically injured road mishap victims are referred to hospitals in neighbouring districts and Delhi.

84 killed on Faridabad highways in 2023

  • With the construction of highways and expressways, the number of vehicles plying on the road has substantially gone up. Also, the number of road mishaps has increased in the past few years.
  • Last year, 84 people were killed in mishaps on highways and the expressway in Faridabad district. This year till May 15, sixteen people have lost their lives in mishaps on highways, according to the traffic police. In 2023, more than 450 people were injured in 545 accidents.
  • There is no trauma centre between the Delhi border and the Karman border in Palwal

With the construction of highways and expressways, the number of vehicles plying on the road has substantially gone up. Also, the number of road mishaps has increased in the past few years.

“It takes time to shift the critically injured road mishap victims to Delhi hospitals and delay in providing treatment to them has proved fatal on a number of occasions. It could be the reason for a spike in the number of road mishap causalities,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

A majority of the private hospitals and Civil Hospitals here lacks state-of-the-art treatment facilities for people who get injured in road mishaps. Moreover, many patients cannot afford treatment in private hospitals.

Though there should be a trauma centre at a distance of 50 km on a highway or expressway, there is no such facility between the Delhi border and the Karman border in Palwal. The distance between the two borders is 78 km.

Last year, 84 people were killed in mishaps on highways and the expressway in Faridabad district. This year till May 15, sixteen people have lost their lives in mishaps on highways, according to the traffic police. In 2023, more than 450 people were injured in 545 accidents.

SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, an NGO, said non-compliance of traffic rules and inadequate health infrastructure are major reasons for road mishap causalities. He said the number of casualties can be brought down if victims get treatment on time.

“Residents have been demanding a trauma centre in Faridabad for a long time. The government should bear the expenses of accident victims’ treatment. Critically injured patients at the Civil Hospital in Faridabad are referred to Delhi. They should get treatment in the district,” said social activist Vishnu Goel.

Faridabad Civil Surgeon Dr Vinay Gupta said the issue of setting up a trauma centre has come up a number of times, but the authorities are yet to take a decision in this regard.

