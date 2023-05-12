Absent from duty, five Mullana CHC staffers suspended

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 11

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today suspended five employees of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Mullana, for being absent from their respective duties. While three employees were under the NHM, two were regular employees of the Health Department.

Vij while returning from Yamunanagar decided to pay a surprise visit to the CHC. He checked different rooms and was irked after finding the doctors and employees missing from their rooms. He also spoke to the patients who were undergoing treatment at the CHC and enquired about the doctors.