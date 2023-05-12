Absent from duty, five Mullana CHC staffers suspended

Ambala, May 11
Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today suspended five employees of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Mullana, for being absent from their respective duties. While three employees were under the NHM, two were regular employees of the Health Department.
Vij while returning from Yamunanagar decided to pay a surprise visit to the CHC. He checked different rooms and was irked after finding the doctors and employees missing from their rooms. He also spoke to the patients who were undergoing treatment at the CHC and enquired about the doctors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...