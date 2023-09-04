 Absentee Youth Congress office-bearers to face music : The Tribune India

Office-bearers of the state unit of Youth Congress could face the music for not attending the state executive meeting held in Delhi on September 1.



Hisar: Office-bearers of the state unit of Youth Congress could face the music for not attending the state executive meeting held in Delhi on September 1. The meeting regarding preparations for the Lok Sabha polls was chaired by national in-charge Krishna Allavaru and national Youth Congress president BV Srinivas. However, of the 32 district presidents from the state, only 14, in addition to 50 per cent of state body members, were present in the meeting. Their absence has reportedly upset senior leaders. The Haryana affairs in-charge has been asked to serve show-cause notices to the absentees.

Reclaiming lost political base

Rohtak: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's two-day visit to Rohtak is being seen as a bid to strengthen the party base here in the wake of next year's parliamentary polls. He also stayed for a night in Mokhra, one of the biggest villages of the Meham Assembly segment, from where his great-grandfather Chaudhary Devi Lal was elected an MLA thrice. Devi Lal also served as an MP from Rohtak. Devi Lal's family once had a strong political base in the region but the area later became a citadel of Bhupinder Hooda.

Many aspirants for BSP ticket

Yamunanagar: Many aspirants have been seeking a BSP ticket from the Jagadhri Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar. This constituency is considered a stronghold of the BSP in Haryana. Akram Khan, who is now in the Congress, was elected the MLA on a BSP ticket from here in 2009. Earlier, Arjan Singh also won on a BSP ticket from the Chhachhrauli constituency (now in the Jagadhri constituency) in 2005.

Minister’s brother not happy!

Ambala: Using a photograph of Home Minister Ani Vij's brother Rajinder Vij allegedly without permission on billboards has not gone well with the latter. Raising his objection in a mail to the Ambala SP, Rajinder said his photographs with his brothers Anil and Kapil Vij had been used without permission. The billboards also had pictures of two persons who have several criminal cases against them, Rajinder complained. He sought an inquiry and FIR against two residents of Ambala Cantonment for using his photograph without permission.

‘Power’ factor

Panipat: Residents of the Ansal housing society are disillusioned as the problem of disrupted power supply has not been resolved. The issue has become a noose around the neck of the ruling party leaders before next year's elections. A senior leader of the ruling party said this would become a big issue in the polls, if not resolved at the earliest. There is a lot of anger among the residents, he added. They have been staging a dharna over the issue for the last 24 days and have come up with slogans like 'no-electricity, no-vote'.

Cong, BJP lock horns

Rohtak: The rehabilitation of shopkeepers whose shops have been demolished for the construction of an elevated railway track at Rohtak has triggered a hot debate between the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties. The BJP government recently announced a relief of Rs 40,000 per square yard to the affected shopkeepers. While BJP leader and former minister Manish Grover welcomed the decision, Congress MLA Bharat Batra lashed out at the BJP regime for backing off from its original promise of giving a 50 per cent relief of Rs 1.40 lakh per square yard to the shopkeepers. 

