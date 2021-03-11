Gurugram: AC service engineer falls from sixth floor, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 28

A 25-year-old service engineer Aman, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and working in a home appliances company, died after he fell from the visor near the balcony of a sixth floor flat in Mapsco Royale Ville’s Regent Tower in Sector 82 here this evening. The part of the visor also collapsed in the mishap.

The service engineer was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police visited the spot and start investigation. The incident took place around 6.30 pm during the installation of a split AC.

“We have kept the body in mortuary and informed the victim’s family. We have not received any complaint in this regard so far,” said Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.