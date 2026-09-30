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Home / Haryana / Academic challenge to Asiad silver, Aashima makes Rohtak proud

Academic challenge to Asiad silver, Aashima makes Rohtak proud

Scored 98.6% in Class XII to pursue shooting; sets sights on Olympics

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Shooter Aashima Ahlawat, who clinched silver medal in a team event at Asian Games in Japan on Tuesday.
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Shooter Aashima Ahlawat, a member of the Indian women’s shooting team that clinched silver in the women’s trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday, had to clear an academic challenge set by her mother before pursuing her dream of becoming a shooter. Her determination helped her score 98.6% in Class XII, paving the way for her journey to the international shooting arena.

“Aashima has always been a brilliant student, excelling not only academically but also in extracurricular activities such as debates and writing competitions. She opted for the medical stream in Class XI and developed an interest in shooting after watching competitions on television. One day, she expressed her desire to take up shooting, but I initially objected because she was doing so well in her studies. She kept insisting. I finally told her that she could pursue it if she scored 96% in Class XII. She accepted the challenge and scored even higher,” said her mother, Sumitra Ahlawat, a professor at CR College of Law, Rohtak.

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She said the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted normal life, but her daughter remained determined to explore opportunities in shooting. She researched training options and began her shooting journey at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad, after Class XII.

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“Initially, Aashima travelled daily between Rohtak and Faridabad, spending nearly five hours commuting every day for three months. She subsequently shifted to Karni Singh Shooting Academy in Delhi. She started winning medals at state-level competitions and university games, followed by performances at Khelo India and national events before making her mark internationally,” Sumitra said.

Aashima lost her father in a road accident when she was six years old. Sumitra raised Aashima and her younger sister as a single mother, overcoming challenges while supporting her daughter’s sporting ambitions.

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“I faced many difficulties throughout her journey. However, every time she competed, she made us proud by winning. She had promised us before leaving for Japan that she would return with a medal, and she has fulfilled that promise,” Sumitra said.

Aashima originally hails from Kharkara village, while her family resides in Rohtak. She is pursuing postgraduation at the Delhi School of Economics after completing her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College. The family is eagerly awaiting her return on October 2.

She has now set her sights on a bigger goal — winning a medal at the Olympic Games, said her mother.

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