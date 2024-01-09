ACB arrests 2 of its officials for graft

Ambala, January 8
The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two of its officials, Inspector Somesh and Exemptee Head Constable Ashok Kumar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Ambala.
A spokesman for the bureau said, “The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau had received a complaint that a bribe of Rs 1 lakh had been demanded by two employees of the Anti-Corruption Bureau for filing a complaint. On inquiry, it was found that a fake complaint was taken by Inspector Somesh and Exemptee Head Constable Ashok Kumar, who work in the ACB, Ambala, and a bribe of Rs 1 lakh was demanded from the complainant. Both accused were arrested red-handed by the team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.”
In this matter, action is being taken by registering an FIR in the Ambala police station of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau. With the arrest of two officers, ACB Director General Shatrujeet Kapur affirmed the bureau’s commitment to ensuring complete transparency and impartiality in tackling corruption.
