ACB books former HPS officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Phool Singh, a former HPS officer of the rank of DSP, in a criminal case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Stating this here today, a spokesperson of the bureau said Phool Singh has served in the State Vigilance Bureau, now renamed as the Anti Corruption Bureau. A vigilance inquiry was ordered against him on the allegations of gross irregularities and criminal misconduct during the investigation of a vigilance case.

The allegations were found true after a detailed probe. Accordingly, a criminal case was registered against him and his accomplices in Hisar under Sections 166, 199, 200 and 204 if the IPC and Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Looking at the gravity of the charges, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the officers of the ACB was constituted and the investigation of the case was entrusted to it. The SIT arrested the accused police officer and produced him in a Hisar court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.