ACB chargesheets Vijay Dahiya’s accomplice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, has filed a chargesheet against Poonam Chopra, an alleged accomplice of IAS officer Vijay Dahiya, in a case of demanding and taking bribes for clearing bills.

The Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal conspiracy and extortion charges have been pressed in the chargesheet. WhatsApp messages between Chopra and Dahiya and call recordings are part of the chargesheet.

The complainant in the case, Rinku Manchanda, a resident of Fatehabad, has been running an education institution, Gramin Shiksha, for the past 10 years. Training in computer, AC technician, beauty parlour, etc., was imparted to poor students under the Haryana Skill Development Mission. The skill development department had to clear bills worth Rs 50 lakh. The complainant had been trying to get his payments for the past three years, but in vain.

Deepak Sharma, an employee of the department, told Manchanda to meet Poonam Chopra, a resident of Delhi, for the clearance of bills. She told him that she would talk to Dahiya, the then Commissioner and Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department.

She later disclosed to Manchanda that she had talked to Dahiya and he would have to pay Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get the bills cleared. She also demanded a 5 per cent share in the amount. Manchanda consented to pay Rs 5 lakh, and paid Rs 2 lakh to her.

She asked him to pay the remaining Rs 3 lakh on April 20, and in case of failure, she would ensure that the remaining bills were not sanctioned. Manchanda approached the ACB and an FIR was registered. The bureau laid a trap, and when phenolphthalein-laced currency notes amounting to Rs 3 lakh were handed over to her, the ACB caught her in Sector 9, Panchkula. During remand, Rs 2 lakh was recovered from her property in Delhi on April 22.

Dahiya has not been arrested so far. His anticipatory bail application has been dismissed both by the local court in Panchkula and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Meanwhile, Deepak Sharma got his disclosure statement recorded.

