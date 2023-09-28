ACB conducts 20 raids across Haryana; 28 arrested

Chandigarh, September 27
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau recently conducted 20 raids, during which 28 government officers and employees were apprehended across the state for accepting bribe ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 7 lakh. Cases have been registered against them under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An official spokesperson said during this period, they had recommended filing criminal cases against 8 gazetted officers, 21 employees and nine private individuals in four investigations. Additionally, in three separate investigations, departmental actions have been recommended against five gazetted officers and two employees.
The bureau has also sent reports of two special checking/technical inquiries. These reports recommend recovering Rs 2,34,720 from four gazetted officers and two employees associated with various agencies.
The spokesperson said during the same period, 28 officers, employees and their accomplices were apprehended while accepting bribes, and cases have been registered against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...
PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Says he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight...