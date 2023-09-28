ACB conducts 20 raids across Haryana; 28 arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau recently conducted 20 raids, during which 28 government officers and employees were apprehended across the state for accepting bribe ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 7 lakh. Cases have been registered against them under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An official spokesperson said during this period, they had recommended filing criminal cases against 8 gazetted officers, 21 employees and nine private individuals in four investigations. Additionally, in three separate investigations, departmental actions have been recommended against five gazetted officers and two employees.

The bureau has also sent reports of two special checking/technical inquiries. These reports recommend recovering Rs 2,34,720 from four gazetted officers and two employees associated with various agencies.

The spokesperson said during the same period, 28 officers, employees and their accomplices were apprehended while accepting bribes, and cases have been registered against them.