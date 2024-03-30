ACB nabs cop for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Hisar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar of Haryana Police posted at the Ludana police post in Jind district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000. The ACB spokesperson informed that the accused had been caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in lieu of ensuring smooth operation of a liquor vendor’s shop.Following an investigation into the vendor’s complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused while accepting the bribe. TNS

Woman, grandson held with heroin

Sirsa: A grandmother-grandson duo, involved in selling heroin in Dabwali, Sirsa, were caught red-handed with 104 gm of the substance. Based on an input, the police reached Chauhan Nagar, where Shunty and his grandmother Amarjit Kaur were standing in a street. The duo tried to escape but they were apprehended. On search, heroin was recovered from them. They revealed that they had bought it from Sangita Rani, a resident of Prem Nagar.

